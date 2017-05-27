Mohamed Yousuf Naghi launches Ramadan discounts for Hyundai

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Company, the official distributor of Hyundai Motor in the western region of Saudi Arabia, has introduced special Ramadan discounts on the 2017 model lineup. This includes monthly instalments that are as low as SR725 ($190) with no down payment or administration charges. The company is also offering a 2-year/40,000-km free maintenance service, first month free instalment and a 49-inch smart LED TV on selected models.

Khalid Al-Harthy, national marketing and PR manager at Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Hyundai Division, said: “This offer is valid throughout the month of Ramadan and in order to celebrate the spirit of giving in the holy month, we will also reward our valued guests 30 Accent cars through raffle draws on a daily basis starting from first of Ramadan.”

He added: “This amazing offer is a great surprise and an opportunity for all car buyers ... all they need to do is just sign the ownership document and own their dream car without making any upfront payment as a downpayment or administration charges. Additionally, they will receive valuable gifts.”

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors is providing 24-hour road-side assistance for one year, a 5-year/100,000-km manufacturer warranty and a comprehensive insurance package for the entire tenure of the finance plan.

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Hyudai Division has showrooms and service centers located in all major cities in the western region of the Kingdom. Further details on their latest finance offers and showroom locations can be acquired from their website www.hyundai-saudiarabia.com or by calling them on 920015215.

