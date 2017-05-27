  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 14 min 10 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Middle-East
  • East Libyan forces say took part in Egyptian strikes in Derna

Middle-East

East Libyan forces say took part in Egyptian strikes in Derna

Reuters |
Members of the Libyan National Army (LNA), also known as the forces loyal to Marshal Khalifa Haftar, fire a tank during fighting against jihadists in Benghazi's Al-Hout market area, in this May 20, 2017 photo. (AFP)
BENGHAZI, Libya: East Libyan forces said they participated on Friday in air strikes launched by Egypt on the Libyan city of Derna, following a deadly attack on Christians in central Egypt earlier in the day.
The East Libyan air force’s media office said in a statement that the strikes had targeted forces linked to Al-Qaeda at a number of sites, and would be followed by a ground operation.
A resident in Derna told Reuters they had heard four powerful explosions, and that the strikes had targeted camps around Derna used by fighters belonging to the Majlis Al-Shoura militant group.
BENGHAZI, Libya: East Libyan forces said they participated on Friday in air strikes launched by Egypt on the Libyan city of Derna, following a deadly attack on Christians in central Egypt earlier in the day.
The East Libyan air force’s media office said in a statement that the strikes had targeted forces linked to Al-Qaeda at a number of sites, and would be followed by a ground operation.
A resident in Derna told Reuters they had heard four powerful explosions, and that the strikes had targeted camps around Derna used by fighters belonging to the Majlis Al-Shoura militant group.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Death toll in Egypt attack on Christians rises to 29

CAIRO: The death toll in the attack by gunmen on a bus transporting Christians to a monastery south...

Daesh claims responsibility for Egypt bus attack

CAIRO: Daesh group has claimed responsibility for an attack on Coptic Christians traveling to a...

Death toll in Egypt attack on Christians rises to 29
Daesh claims responsibility for Egypt bus attack
Ramadan in Libya: little cash and too much violence
Girls are increasingly being married off in war-torn Yemen
Mosul siege extends Daesh fight in Iraq, puts civilians at risk
Palestinian prisoners end mass hunger strike
Latest News
Lee, Kisner lead logjam at top of Colonial leaderboard
1 views
Rookie Park seizes two-stroke Volvik lead
1 views
Chespol dazzles, Dibaba fails in record bid in Prefontaine Classic
1 views
South Korea too strong for Thais to reach Sudirman Cup final
1 views
UN slams Myanmar, Thailand for deporting Turk
37 views
Putin and Erdogan want deeper strategic partnership — Kremlin
29 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR