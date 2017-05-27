East Libyan forces say took part in Egyptian strikes in Derna

Members of the Libyan National Army (LNA), also known as the forces loyal to Marshal Khalifa Haftar, fire a tank during fighting against jihadists in Benghazi's Al-Hout market area, in this May 20, 2017 photo. (AFP)

BENGHAZI, Libya: East Libyan forces said they participated on Friday in air strikes launched by Egypt on the Libyan city of Derna, following a deadly attack on Christians in central Egypt earlier in the day.

The East Libyan air force’s media office said in a statement that the strikes had targeted forces linked to Al-Qaeda at a number of sites, and would be followed by a ground operation.

A resident in Derna told Reuters they had heard four powerful explosions, and that the strikes had targeted camps around Derna used by fighters belonging to the Majlis Al-Shoura militant group.

