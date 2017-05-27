East Libyan forces say took part in Egyptian strikes in Derna

BENGHAZI, Libya: East Libyan forces said they participated on Friday in air strikes launched by Egypt on the Libyan city of Derna, following a deadly attack on Christians in central Egypt earlier in the day.
The East Libyan air force’s media office said in a statement that the strikes had targeted forces linked to Al-Qaeda at a number of sites, and would be followed by a ground operation.
A resident in Derna told Reuters they had heard four powerful explosions, and that the strikes had targeted camps around Derna used by fighters belonging to the Majlis Al-Shoura militant group.
