  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 17 min 12 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Daesh claims responsibility for Egypt bus attack

AP |
Relatives of killed Coptic Christians grieve during their funeral at Abu Garnous Cathedral in Minya, Egypt, Friday, May 26, 2017. (AP)
CAIRO: Daesh group has claimed responsibility for an attack on Coptic Christians traveling to a remote desert monastery south of Cairo that killed 29.
The group’s news agency, Aamaq, said on Saturday that an Daesh unit targeted the bus the previous day and put the death toll at 32.
The discrepancy in casualty figures is not uncommon in the aftermath of major attacks by the militants, who have been waging an insurgency centered at northern Sinai, though attacks on the mainland have recently increased.
Egypt responded to the attack, the fourth since December by Daesh to target Christians, with airstrikes against what the military says are bases in eastern Libya in which the militants have been trained.
Egyptian authorities say the death toll in the ambush attack on a bus transporting Christians to a monastery south of Cairo has risen to 29.
The Egyptian Cabinet said in a news release that 13 victims of Friday’s attack remain hospitalized in Cairo and the southern city of Minya where the attack took place. Authorities had previously said 28 were killed.
The attack came on the eve of the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. It was the fourth to target the country’s Christian minority since December.
Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi said that suspected Daesh group militants attacked the bus and that Egypt had launched airstrikes against what he said were militant training bases in Libya.
CAIRO: Daesh group has claimed responsibility for an attack on Coptic Christians traveling to a remote desert monastery south of Cairo that killed 29.
The group’s news agency, Aamaq, said on Saturday that an Daesh unit targeted the bus the previous day and put the death toll at 32.
The discrepancy in casualty figures is not uncommon in the aftermath of major attacks by the militants, who have been waging an insurgency centered at northern Sinai, though attacks on the mainland have recently increased.
Egypt responded to the attack, the fourth since December by Daesh to target Christians, with airstrikes against what the military says are bases in eastern Libya in which the militants have been trained.
Egyptian authorities say the death toll in the ambush attack on a bus transporting Christians to a monastery south of Cairo has risen to 29.
The Egyptian Cabinet said in a news release that 13 victims of Friday’s attack remain hospitalized in Cairo and the southern city of Minya where the attack took place. Authorities had previously said 28 were killed.
The attack came on the eve of the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. It was the fourth to target the country’s Christian minority since December.
Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi said that suspected Daesh group militants attacked the bus and that Egypt had launched airstrikes against what he said were militant training bases in Libya.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Egypt says Christian massacre attackers trained in Libya

CAIRO: Egypt said Saturday attackers who massacred Christians near a monastery had trained in...

Hezbollah associate pleads guilty to money laundering plot, says US

BROOKLYN: A Lebanese man accused of trying to use his ties to Hezbollah to further a scheme to...

Egypt says Christian massacre attackers trained in Libya
Hezbollah associate pleads guilty to money laundering plot, says US
Turkey arrests newspaper staff over suspected coup links
Death toll in Egypt attack on Christians rises to 29
Daesh claims responsibility for Egypt bus attack
Ramadan in Libya: little cash and too much violence
Latest News
Live
Taraweeh prayer from Makkah
109 views
Egypt says Christian massacre attackers trained in Libya
27 views
BA cancels all flights from major London airports after IT failure
21 views
Franco-Lebanese trumpeter Maalouf not keen on Hollywood
17 views
Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor announce separation
66 views
Ariana Grande plans show for Manchester victims
172 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR