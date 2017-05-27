Trump tweets “money is beginning to pour in” to NATO

US President Donald Trump (C) shares a laugh with Guinea's President Alpha Conde (L), the Vice President of Nigeria Yemi Osinbajo (R) and other African leaders as they arrive to pose for a family photo with participants of the G7 summit during the Summit of the Heads of State and of Government of the G7, the group of most industrialized economies, plus the European Union, on May 27, 2017 in Taormina, Sicily. (AFP)

ITALY: US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that NATO alliance allies are already stepping up their contributions to the organization, two days after the president scolded members for not spending enough on defense.

“Many NATO countries have agreed to step up payments considerably, as they should. Money is beginning to pour in -NATO will be much stronger,” Trump tweeted from Sicily where he is attending a Group of Seven meeting.

