Trump tweets “money is beginning to pour in” to NATO

ITALY: US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that NATO alliance allies are already stepping up their contributions to the organization, two days after the president scolded members for not spending enough on defense.
“Many NATO countries have agreed to step up payments considerably, as they should. Money is beginning to pour in -NATO will be much stronger,” Trump tweeted from Sicily where he is attending a Group of Seven meeting.
