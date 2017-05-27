  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 30 min 14 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Pope says more Christian martyrs today than in ancient times

World

Pope says more Christian martyrs today than in ancient times

AP |
Pope Francis. (AFP)
ROME: Pope Francis has prayed for the Coptic Christians in killed in Egypt by Islamic extremists, saying that today there are more Christian martyrs for the faith than in ancient times.
During a visit Saturday to the Italian port city of Genoa, Francis prayed “for our brothers, Egyptian Christian Copts who were killed because they did not want to renounce their faith.”
He added: “Let’s remember that there are more Christian martyrs today than in ancient times.”
The attack Friday against Christians traveling to a monastery south of Cairo killed 29 people. The attack, which took place on the eve of Ramadan, was the fourth to target Egypt’s Christian minority since December.
Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi blamed the attack on suspected Daesh group extremists in Libya.
ROME: Pope Francis has prayed for the Coptic Christians in killed in Egypt by Islamic extremists, saying that today there are more Christian martyrs for the faith than in ancient times.
During a visit Saturday to the Italian port city of Genoa, Francis prayed “for our brothers, Egyptian Christian Copts who were killed because they did not want to renounce their faith.”
He added: “Let’s remember that there are more Christian martyrs today than in ancient times.”
The attack Friday against Christians traveling to a monastery south of Cairo killed 29 people. The attack, which took place on the eve of Ramadan, was the fourth to target Egypt’s Christian minority since December.
Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi blamed the attack on suspected Daesh group extremists in Libya.

Comments

MORE FROM World

BA cancels all flights from major London airports after IT failure

LONDON: British Airways canceled all its flights out of major London airports Heathrow and Gatwick...

UK lowers terror threat level to ‘severe’ as more arrested

MANCHESTER, England: Britain reduced its terrorism threat level a notch, from “critical” to “...

BA cancels all flights from major London airports after IT failure
UK lowers terror threat level to ‘severe’ as more arrested
Top rebel commander killed in Kashmir
Disharmony at G-7 as Trump plays his own tune
Myanmar’s hard-line monks gather despite ban
Six Daesh suspects held in Malaysia
Latest News
Live
Taraweeh prayer from Makkah
142 views
Egypt says Christian massacre attackers trained in Libya
37 views
BA cancels all flights from major London airports after IT failure
25 views
Franco-Lebanese trumpeter Maalouf not keen on Hollywood
18 views
Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor announce separation
70 views
Ariana Grande plans show for Manchester victims
178 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR