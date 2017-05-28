  • Search form

Saudi clinics treat 3,387 Syrian patients in one week

A man is treated by a doctor at a dental clinic run by the Specialized Saudi Clinics at Zaatari Camp in Jordan. (SPA)
RIYADH: The Specialized Saudi Clinics, part of a national campaign to support Syrian refugees, provided medical treatment to 3,387 Syrian patients at Zaatari Camp, Jordan, in their 229th week of operation, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
There were 894 visitors to pediatrics clinics; the number of patients visiting the general medicine, skin, and ear, nose and throat (ENT) clinics reached 363, 359 and 194, respectively, the agency said.
Orthopedic and cardiac clinics also treated 218 and 36 patients, respectively.
Dr. Hamed Al-Maafalani, the medical director of the clinics, said the clinics are receiving Syrian patients and providing all necessary medical services through specialized medical workers.
MOST POPULAR