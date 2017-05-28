OIC chief urges Islamic Ummah to help refugees, poor families

RIYADH: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary-General Yousef Al-Othaimeen on Saturday expressed greetings to the Islamic Ummah, or global community of Muslims, on the occasion of the advent of Ramadan.

The secretary-general also prayed to Allah to shower His blessings and guidance on the leaders of OIC member states and the people of the Muslim world.

Al-Othaimeen drew the Muslim world’s attention to the moral imperative of standing side by side with fellow Muslims in the grip of humanitarian crises.

He addressed a particular appeal to member states and the humanitarian organizations in the Islamic world to be prompt in responding to the urgent needs of the poor families and the underprivileged across the Islamic world.

He also urged everyone to offer assistance to the refugees and the displaced who have fled the horrors of war and conflict in their land.

Al-Othaimeen also expressed the hope that the leaders of the Islamic world will succeed during the holy month of Ramadan in boosting Islamic solidarity and establishing peace and anchoring security.

He said that the month of Ramadan is an occasion to better demonstrate the noble Islamic values that include altruism, generosity, moderation, tolerance, mutual co-existence among all humans, rejecting violence and extremism and combating terrorism.

The OIC also announced the second edition of its Ramadan Social Media Photo Competition, which is open to all Muslims aged 18 and above from OIC and observer states.

Entries can depict aspects such as the activities and atmosphere during Ramadan, and the teachings of selflessness, rituals, prayers, food gatherings, mosques, celebrations or special events.

RIYADH: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary-General Yousef Al-Othaimeen on Saturday expressed greetings to the Islamic Ummah, or global community of Muslims, on the occasion of the advent of Ramadan.

The secretary-general also prayed to Allah to shower His blessings and guidance on the leaders of OIC member states and the people of the Muslim world.

Al-Othaimeen drew the Muslim world’s attention to the moral imperative of standing side by side with fellow Muslims in the grip of humanitarian crises.

He addressed a particular appeal to member states and the humanitarian organizations in the Islamic world to be prompt in responding to the urgent needs of the poor families and the underprivileged across the Islamic world.

He also urged everyone to offer assistance to the refugees and the displaced who have fled the horrors of war and conflict in their land.

Al-Othaimeen also expressed the hope that the leaders of the Islamic world will succeed during the holy month of Ramadan in boosting Islamic solidarity and establishing peace and anchoring security.

He said that the month of Ramadan is an occasion to better demonstrate the noble Islamic values that include altruism, generosity, moderation, tolerance, mutual co-existence among all humans, rejecting violence and extremism and combating terrorism.

The OIC also announced the second edition of its Ramadan Social Media Photo Competition, which is open to all Muslims aged 18 and above from OIC and observer states.

Entries can depict aspects such as the activities and atmosphere during Ramadan, and the teachings of selflessness, rituals, prayers, food gatherings, mosques, celebrations or special events.