  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

Saudi Arabia

OIC chief urges Islamic Ummah to help refugees, poor families

RODOLFO C. ESTIMO JR. |
Yousef Al-Othaimeen
RIYADH: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary-General Yousef Al-Othaimeen on Saturday expressed greetings to the Islamic Ummah, or global community of Muslims, on the occasion of the advent of Ramadan.
The secretary-general also prayed to Allah to shower His blessings and guidance on the leaders of OIC member states and the people of the Muslim world.
Al-Othaimeen drew the Muslim world’s attention to the moral imperative of standing side by side with fellow Muslims in the grip of humanitarian crises.
He addressed a particular appeal to member states and the humanitarian organizations in the Islamic world to be prompt in responding to the urgent needs of the poor families and the underprivileged across the Islamic world.
He also urged everyone to offer assistance to the refugees and the displaced who have fled the horrors of war and conflict in their land.
Al-Othaimeen also expressed the hope that the leaders of the Islamic world will succeed during the holy month of Ramadan in boosting Islamic solidarity and establishing peace and anchoring security.
He said that the month of Ramadan is an occasion to better demonstrate the noble Islamic values that include altruism, generosity, moderation, tolerance, mutual co-existence among all humans, rejecting violence and extremism and combating terrorism.
The OIC also announced the second edition of its Ramadan Social Media Photo Competition, which is open to all Muslims aged 18 and above from OIC and observer states.
Entries can depict aspects such as the activities and atmosphere during Ramadan, and the teachings of selflessness, rituals, prayers, food gatherings, mosques, celebrations or special events.
RIYADH: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary-General Yousef Al-Othaimeen on Saturday expressed greetings to the Islamic Ummah, or global community of Muslims, on the occasion of the advent of Ramadan.
The secretary-general also prayed to Allah to shower His blessings and guidance on the leaders of OIC member states and the people of the Muslim world.
Al-Othaimeen drew the Muslim world’s attention to the moral imperative of standing side by side with fellow Muslims in the grip of humanitarian crises.
He addressed a particular appeal to member states and the humanitarian organizations in the Islamic world to be prompt in responding to the urgent needs of the poor families and the underprivileged across the Islamic world.
He also urged everyone to offer assistance to the refugees and the displaced who have fled the horrors of war and conflict in their land.
Al-Othaimeen also expressed the hope that the leaders of the Islamic world will succeed during the holy month of Ramadan in boosting Islamic solidarity and establishing peace and anchoring security.
He said that the month of Ramadan is an occasion to better demonstrate the noble Islamic values that include altruism, generosity, moderation, tolerance, mutual co-existence among all humans, rejecting violence and extremism and combating terrorism.
The OIC also announced the second edition of its Ramadan Social Media Photo Competition, which is open to all Muslims aged 18 and above from OIC and observer states.
Entries can depict aspects such as the activities and atmosphere during Ramadan, and the teachings of selflessness, rituals, prayers, food gatherings, mosques, celebrations or special events.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Prophet’s Mosque embraces the faithful during Ramadan

MADINAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman gave instructions that pilgrims and visitors at the...

Riyadh governor presents awards to scientists, professors

RIYADH: In a move to promote science and research programs in the Kingdom, Prince Faisal bin Bandar...

Prophet’s Mosque embraces the faithful during Ramadan
Riyadh governor presents awards to scientists, professors
OIC chief urges Islamic Ummah to help refugees, poor families
Saudi clinics treat 3,387 Syrian patients in one week
Saudis receiving nuclear training in Argentina: Envoy
Holy month begins for world’s Muslims, violently for some
Latest News
Bangladesh reinstalls justice statue that irked hard-liners
185 views
Mayor: ‘Heroes’ died protecting women from anti-Muslim rant
243 views
UK PM May’s lead narrows after Manchester attack placing landslide win in doubt
164 views
Bentayga Falconry: Created for the Middle East
53 views
Nissan Pathfinder comes with new features in 2018
155 views
First car to get speeding ticket on display in UK
56 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR