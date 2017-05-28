Riyadh governor presents awards to scientists, professors

RIYADH: In a move to promote science and research programs in the Kingdom, Prince Faisal bin Bandar, Riyadh governor, presented scientific excellence awards to a group of professors and scientists here Friday.

The “King Saud University Award for Scientific Excellence,” is given to distinguished faculty members and top researchers in order to promote standards of scientific research.

The awards were conferred by Prince Faisal, chief guest, at a glittering ceremony. The event was attended by scientists, researchers, professors and faculty members. They included: Badran Al-Omar, rector of King Saud University (KSU); Ahmed Al-Aameri, vice rector for graduate studies and scientific research; and Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Othman, vice rector for academic affairs.

“The KSU Award for Scientific Excellence is conferred on outstanding researchers to recognize their efforts in science and technology and for their lifetime achievement, research quality, inventions, innovations, excellence in external funding, best authored and translated books, and student research,” said Al-Omar. He said that the winners are distinguished scientists from various disciplines this year.

In medicine and allied health sciences, the award winners were Dr. Rabih Halwani, Sultan Ayoub Meo and Dr. Walid Zaher, he noted. Meo has had a distinguished record of academic achievements in the fields of both basic and clinical medical sciences. Meo has written about 10 major medical books and authored more than 150 scientific publications.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr. Javed Akhtar, a KSU professor, said: “Meo is also recognized as an outstanding faculty member and has implemented a string of innovations to teaching and research of medical science, especially respiratory physiology, diabetes mellitus and medical education.”

Meo, after accepting the award, said: “I am indeed privileged to work in this institution (KSU) with faculty of international repute.”

RIYADH: In a move to promote science and research programs in the Kingdom, Prince Faisal bin Bandar, Riyadh governor, presented scientific excellence awards to a group of professors and scientists here Friday.

The “King Saud University Award for Scientific Excellence,” is given to distinguished faculty members and top researchers in order to promote standards of scientific research.

The awards were conferred by Prince Faisal, chief guest, at a glittering ceremony. The event was attended by scientists, researchers, professors and faculty members. They included: Badran Al-Omar, rector of King Saud University (KSU); Ahmed Al-Aameri, vice rector for graduate studies and scientific research; and Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Othman, vice rector for academic affairs.

“The KSU Award for Scientific Excellence is conferred on outstanding researchers to recognize their efforts in science and technology and for their lifetime achievement, research quality, inventions, innovations, excellence in external funding, best authored and translated books, and student research,” said Al-Omar. He said that the winners are distinguished scientists from various disciplines this year.

In medicine and allied health sciences, the award winners were Dr. Rabih Halwani, Sultan Ayoub Meo and Dr. Walid Zaher, he noted. Meo has had a distinguished record of academic achievements in the fields of both basic and clinical medical sciences. Meo has written about 10 major medical books and authored more than 150 scientific publications.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr. Javed Akhtar, a KSU professor, said: “Meo is also recognized as an outstanding faculty member and has implemented a string of innovations to teaching and research of medical science, especially respiratory physiology, diabetes mellitus and medical education.”

Meo, after accepting the award, said: “I am indeed privileged to work in this institution (KSU) with faculty of international repute.”