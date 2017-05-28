Changing patterns of labor

VOLKSWAGEN (VW) is leading the restructuring of the car industry’s workforce in Europe, which may have implications throughout Europe and the US. The company wants to cut 14,000 jobs by the end of the decade as the brand seeks to save €3 billion in labor costs.

Yet the company may be employing electronic and connectivity engineers to meet the challenges of future mobility. The industry as whole faces excess of production-line workers and a shortage of technical experts.

As part of its so-called “Future Pact” designed to boost productivity by 25 percent over four years, the VW brand is eliminating 23,000 jobs by 2020 in Germany. Simultaneously, however, it plans to add 9,000 employees in new technology and digital fields. As part of a deal with its powerful labor unions, the overwhelming bulk of that increase will be filled by people whose current jobs are being phased out, translating to a net reduction of 14,000. At the end of the program, that will leave just over 100,000 people employed by the brand in Germany.

This scenario is likely to be repeated in many other car factories especially those that are making losses such as Opel and Vauxhall. The skill level is getting higher as companies move toward self-driven and connected cars.

In addition to that as many companies are moving toward producing electric vehicles, the need for labor-intensive factories will diminish over time. Electric cars have fewer parts and can be produced by lesser numbers of workers.

That trend would have many implications for the future of autoworkers everywhere. They would need higher levels of skills, especially in electronics and connectivity. Unions would not be able to guarantee jobs on a large scale in the future. Early retirements seem to be the preferred route for companies and unions alike — lucrative early retirement deals are on offer by some companies.

Not only are jobs disappearing in the industry but they are also changing direction. This may be good for companies and consumers but not for workers who need to change direction.

• Adel Murad is a senior motoring and business journalist based in London.

