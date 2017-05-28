Nissan Pathfinder comes with new features in 2018

• Nissan has launched the new 2018 Nissan Pathfinder in the Middle East during an event set against the dramatic backdrop of the majestic Al-Hajar Mountains in Fujairah. The Nissan Pathfinder is reborn for the 2018 model year with more adventure capability, a freshened exterior look and enhanced safety and technology — pure Pathfinder taken to a higher level of performance and style. The latest model of this popular, family-oriented four-wheel drive vehicle draws on Nissan’s vast experience. As a sport utility vehicle (SUV), the Pathfinder retains plenty of capability in off-road environments. “Pathfinder has a logical and hugely practical place within the Nissan model line-up in this region,” explained Fadi Ghosn, chief marketing officer of Nissan Middle East.



• Through 50 years of Camaro history, one moniker has stood apart with its racetrack-inspired power and performance for the road, the Camaro ZL1. The icon for performance is now available across Chevrolet showrooms in the Middle East. The Camaro ZL1 has been reinvented for 2017, and challenges the most advanced sports coupes of the world. Built upon the agile foundations of the sixth-generation Camaro, the 2017 ZL1 is armed with high levels of technology, refinement and track capability. The 2017 Camaro ZL1 is powered by a 650 horsepower (hp) supercharged 6.2L V-8 small block connected to either a six-speed manual transmission with active rev-matching or the world’s first all-new 10-speed automatic and the first 10-speed application in the Chevrolet lineup. Both powertrain combinations offer exceptional performance capabilities and driver engagement.



• BMW offers sports-oriented customers the opportunity to customize their cars according to their preferences. With the new BMW M240i M Performance Edition, BMW M is now launching a special series in line with this trend. It has been designed to express the athletic appeal of the compact sport coupé even more. The Edition model already features many high-grade exterior components from the M Performance accessory program. These have been harmonized with care and enhance the sporty appearance and dynamic appeal of the powerful Coupé even further. Carbon fiber or black detail parts provide distinctive contrasts to the Alpine White paintwork. The BMW M240i M Performance Edition is powered by a 340 brake horsepower (bhp) inline 6-cylinder engine with M Performance TwinPower Turbo Technology. The athletic look of the compact sports coupé is highlighted especially by the large 19-inch light alloy wheels. The high-quality double-spoke forged wheels are finished in bicolor Orbit Gray and have a diamond polished visible side; at the front the special edition features aerodynamic parts consisting of air guides, splitter and bumper front section, whose spoiler lip is finished in matt black. The radiator grille including kidney grille bars is also in black.



• Audi Middle East invited customers to “Switch on The Power of Receiving” during Ramadan 2017. This exclusive Audi campaign during the holy month is giving customers a variety of affordable opportunities to own a new car this Ramadan. Under the slogan “Switch on the Power of Receiving,” the regional campaign offers customers superior value during the promotional period of Ramadan that encompasses warranty, service, maintenance and roadside assistance packages, as well as exclusive finance solutions to give extra peace of mind to their customers. Audi dealers across the Middle East are offering a wealth of offers for their customers on selected Audi models with the Ramadan campaign. Every Audi dealer in the Middle East is proposing their customers a tailored and exclusive combination of benefits to compliment the range of cars available in their showrooms.

