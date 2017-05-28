Bentayga Falconry: Created for the Middle East

Mulliner, Bentley’s personal commissioning division, has equipped a special edition Bentayga Falconry with bespoke installation in the rear that houses all the equipment required for an enjoyable falconry expedition. Bentley created this collection with the Middle East in mind.



At the heart of the Bentayga Falconry by Mulliner are two individual natural-cork-fabric-trimmed units: A master flight station and a refreshment case. These sit on a movable tray that allows for easy access. Inside the master flight unit is a special Piano Black veneered drawer — with a falcon crest — containing bespoke storage for all the equipment required for this unique sport.

Beneath this is a laser-embossed Hotspur hide stowage tray with individual compartments for a GPS bird tracking unit, binoculars and handcrafted leather bird hoods and gauntlets, all of which are available as an additional option. The refreshment case houses three metal flasks and durable cups, a blanket and refreshing face cloths.

Two individual perches are stored in a special natural-cork-fabric-trimmed case, which slots into a hard pocket built into the side of the boot. A boot floor and rear sill protection cover — also in cork — is integrated into the rear of the Bentayga. Using this reversible feature in conjunction with the in-car perch, falconers can prepare their bird in comfort and shade.

Inside the Bentayga’s Hotspur-hide-trimmed cabin, there is a removable transportation perch and tether on the central armrest, and an exquisite example of Mulliner’s skill with marquetry. The sweeping desert scene — featuring a soaring saker falcon — was created using 430 individual pieces of wood sourced from all over the world and handcrafted over nine days.

Geoff Dowding, director of Mulliner, said: “The Bentayga Falconry showcases what is possible with our skilled craftspeople. They can devise elegant and exquisitely executed bespoke solutions to complement any lifestyle or hobby. Falconry is regarded as the sport of kings in the Middle East, so it was vital that the kit we created was as luxurious as it was practical and durable to appeal to our valued customers there and around the world.”



Saker falcons

The specific breed of falcon used in the Bentayga Falconry by Mulliner marquetry is the Saker falcon, which has been used for hunting for thousands of years and is still one of the most sought-after and valuable birds today, with exceptional examples fetching as much as $1 million.

No two Mulliner veneers are the same and the skill demonstrated by the Crewe-based craftspeople comes initially from selecting exactly the right piece of wood for its unique qualities, such as the speckling of Lacewood that mimics the rippling of the windswept desert sand.

In the depiction of the falcon itself, the vanes of each individual feather are achieved by cutting the shape from specific veneers. Sand shading (a classic handcrafting technique which enhances definition) adds a darker gradient to the tips of the wings, creating shadow and the illusion of depth

Each of the 430 pieces used in the Saker falcon marquetry inlay has undergone four separate processes of cutting, sand shading, pressing and double cutting—– before being assembled by hand over nine days.

Before the finished inlay is pressed and lacquered, checks are made under magnification to ensure that the fit of each piece is perfect and that aesthetically the grain direction and sand shading are even and consistent.

Woods from all around the world were used to create the piece including Chestnut, Eucalyptus Pommele, Holly, Lacewood, Maple, Olive Ash and Ripple Sycamore.



Mulliner’s materials

Mulliner is constantly researching new luxurious, sustainable and durable materials for use in its specially commissioned models and accessories.

With the Falconry kit, natural cork fabric was selected to trim the various elements thanks to its luxurious feel, warmth and sustainable qualities. This fabric is natural, easily maintained and — thanks to its extreme durability — perfectly suited to harsh, rugged environments.

The laser-embossed Hotspur hide used to line the units is also new and offers a modern and stylish take on a Bentley classic. Using laser embossing technology the hide is left with a technical honeycomb-style finish.

The Bentayga combines genuine luxury with go-anywhere driving ability. Bentayga provides a true Bentley experience, even in the most challenging environments and takes luxury to new places, unrestrained by climate, terrain or conditions.

It offers the widest range of on- and off-road drive settings of any vehicle via Bentley’s Drive Dynamics Mode and optional Responsive Off-Road Setting. Up to eight modes are available, allowing drivers, at the simple turn of a dial, to select the perfect dynamic set-up for any surface or road condition. This versatility is complemented by Bentley Dynamic Ride (electrically activated 48V active roll control) and Electric Power-Assisted Steering.

The Responsive Off-Road Setting allows the customer to select the appropriate vehicle settings for a wide range of off-road surfaces, while the Driver Information Panel displays information on pitch, roll, wheel articulation, steering angle, compass bearing and altitude.

As with all Bentleys, the Bentayga comes with multi-mode air suspension. The Bentayga driver has four different modes to choose from: High 2, High 1, Normal and Low. High 2, for example, can be manually selected when tackling more severe off-road surfaces. Customers can also lower the rear suspension via a switch in the boot, to ease loading and trailer hitching.

