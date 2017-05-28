  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 12 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage causes chaos

World

British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage causes chaos

Reuters |
British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage causes chaos. (AFP)
LONDON: British Airways resumed some flights from Britain’s two biggest airports on Sunday after a global computer system failure sowed chaos, leaving planes grounded and thousands of passengers queuing for hours.
BA said it aimed to operate a near normal schedule of flights from Gatwick airport and the majority of flights from Heathrow on Sunday, but Heathrow Airport told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights. It said it expected further delays and cancelations of BA flights on Sunday.
“We are continuing to work hard to restore all of our IT systems and are aiming to operate a near normal schedule at Gatwick and the majority of services from Heathrow on Sunday,” BA said in a statement.
“We are extremely sorry for the huge disruption caused to customers,” BA said.
British Airways canceled all its flights from London’s Heathrow, Europe’s busiest airport, and Gatwick on Saturday after a power supply problem disrupted its flight operations worldwide and also hit its call centers and website.
Alex Cruz, the chairman and chief executive of BA, part of Europe’s largest airline group IAG, said there was no evidence of any cyberattack. He said a power supply issue was to blame.
Thousands of passengers were left queuing for hours in departure halls at the airports on a particularly busy weekend. There is a public holiday on Monday and many children were starting their school half-term breaks.
Terminals at Heathrow and Gatwick became jammed with angry passengers, with confused BA staff unable to help as they had no access to their computers, according to passengers interviewed by Reuters.
“We are refunding or rebooking customers who suffered cancelations on to new services as quickly as possible,” BA said, adding that it had introduced more flexible rebooking policies for passengers affected.
While other airlines have been hit by computer problems, the scale and length of BA’s computer problems were unusual.
Delta Air Lines Inc. canceled hundreds of flights and delayed many others last August after an outage hits its computer systems.
Last month, Germany’s Lufthansa and Air France suffered a global system outage which briefly prevented them from boarding passengers.
LONDON: British Airways resumed some flights from Britain’s two biggest airports on Sunday after a global computer system failure sowed chaos, leaving planes grounded and thousands of passengers queuing for hours.
BA said it aimed to operate a near normal schedule of flights from Gatwick airport and the majority of flights from Heathrow on Sunday, but Heathrow Airport told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights. It said it expected further delays and cancelations of BA flights on Sunday.
“We are continuing to work hard to restore all of our IT systems and are aiming to operate a near normal schedule at Gatwick and the majority of services from Heathrow on Sunday,” BA said in a statement.
“We are extremely sorry for the huge disruption caused to customers,” BA said.
British Airways canceled all its flights from London’s Heathrow, Europe’s busiest airport, and Gatwick on Saturday after a power supply problem disrupted its flight operations worldwide and also hit its call centers and website.
Alex Cruz, the chairman and chief executive of BA, part of Europe’s largest airline group IAG, said there was no evidence of any cyberattack. He said a power supply issue was to blame.
Thousands of passengers were left queuing for hours in departure halls at the airports on a particularly busy weekend. There is a public holiday on Monday and many children were starting their school half-term breaks.
Terminals at Heathrow and Gatwick became jammed with angry passengers, with confused BA staff unable to help as they had no access to their computers, according to passengers interviewed by Reuters.
“We are refunding or rebooking customers who suffered cancelations on to new services as quickly as possible,” BA said, adding that it had introduced more flexible rebooking policies for passengers affected.
While other airlines have been hit by computer problems, the scale and length of BA’s computer problems were unusual.
Delta Air Lines Inc. canceled hundreds of flights and delayed many others last August after an outage hits its computer systems.
Last month, Germany’s Lufthansa and Air France suffered a global system outage which briefly prevented them from boarding passengers.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Sri Lanka mudslide deaths passes 150 mark as more bodies found

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka: Sri Lankan rescuers on Sunday pulled out more bodies that were buried by...

Shootings in 3 US homes leave 8 people dead

BROOKHAVEN, Mississippi: Authorities in Mississippi said Sunday that a suspect is in custody after...

Sri Lanka mudslide deaths passes 150 mark as more bodies found
Shootings in 3 US homes leave 8 people dead
Death toll in Philippines' Marawi nears 100 as fighting enters 6th day
US weighs banning laptop computers on international flights
Merkel warns US, Britain no longer reliable partners
Unannounced, new Russian passenger plane completes maiden flight
Latest News
Sri Lanka mudslide deaths passes 150 mark as more bodies found
141 views
Shootings in 3 US homes leave 8 people dead
91 views
World's most expensive player marks fasting month by giving thanks to Allah
2200 views
New Algerian minister sacked after reports of criminal record
23 views
Death toll in Philippines' Marawi nears 100 as fighting enters 6th day
390 views
US weighs banning laptop computers on international flights
59 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR