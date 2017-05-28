Strasburg strikes out 15 as Nationals down Padres

WASHINGTON: Stephen Strasburg struck out a career-high 15 while allowing three hits over seven innings to lead the Washington Nationals over the Padres 3-0 on Saturday.

Strasburg (6-1) also singled and scored Washington’s first run on Bryce Harper’s third-inning grounder while Michael A. Taylor hit a two-run homer for the second consecutive game. Matt Albers and Koda Glover provided hitless relief, with Glover getting his fifth save.

Clayton Richard (3-6) gave up three runs and 10 hits in six innings.

Angels 5 Marlins 2: In Miami, Mike Trout hit his major league-leading 16th homer, a first-inning drive into the left field beer garden estimated at 443 feet.

J.C. Ramirez (5-3) limited Miami to an unearned run in seven innings.

Cameron Maybin put Los Angeles ahead to stay in the third when he tripled and scored on Andrelton Simmons’ groundout. Maybin also singled, stole two bases and scored three times.

Vance Worley (0-2) allowed two runs and two hits in five innings.

Red Sox 6 Mariners 0: In Boston, Brian Johnson (2-0) pitched a five-hitter, struck out eight and walked none in his first big league appearance at Fenway Park as Boston stretched its winning streak to a season-high six games. He became the first Red Sox pitcher to throw a shutout in his first Fenway start since Pedro Martinez on April 11, 1998.

Xander Bogaerts’ RBI single triggered a three-run first inning and Bradley hit a two-run homer in the sixth

Rob Whalen (0-1) gave up five runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings in debut for Seattle, which has lost seven of eight.

Yankees 3 Athletics 2: In New York, rookie Jharel Cotton (3-5), brought up before the game, held the Yankees hitless until Matt Holliday’s tiebreaking, two-run homer with two outs in the sixth. New York won with only two hits — the first time the Yankees have done that with so few at home since 1988.

Sabathia (5-2) gave up two runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings, struck out nine and walked three. He has won three straight starts for the first time since 2013.

Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge was in the right spot for a pair of key catches to boost the AL East leaders, who won with just two hits.

Blue Jays 3 Rangers 1: In Toronto, Jose Bautista hit a three-run homer in the fifth off Yu Darvish (5-3) as Toronto matched its longest winning streak this season at five.

Shin-soo Choo homered on the first pitch of the game from Marco Estrada (4-2), who allowed four hits in six innings. Roberto Osuna threw a perfect ninth for his ninth save, completing a six-hitter.

White Sox 3 Tigers 0

Tigers 4 White Sox 3: In Chicago, Buck Farmer (1-0) struck out a career-high 11 and allowed three hits in 6 1/3 innings of a doubleheader nightcap, getting his first big league win after going 0-6 with a 6.84 ERA in 32 games since his debut in 2014.

Yolmer Sanchez hit a two-run triple with one out in the ninth off Justin Wilson, who struck out Todd Frazier and rookie Adam Engel.

John Hicks and Victor Martinez homered for Detroit. Derek Holland (4-4) allowed seven hits and four walks in six innings.

Tyler Danish (1-0) worked around six walks in the opener while allowing three hits over five innings for his first major league win and David Robertson finished the four-hitter for his sixth save in seven chances. Michael Fulmer (5-3) allowed nine hits in his first complete game this season.

Twins 5 Rays 3: In Minneapolis, Brian Dozier hit a tiebreaking two-run homer off Tommy Hunter with two outs in the eighth, an inning that began when Danny Farquhar (2-2) walked Chris Gimenez.

Taylor Rogers (2-1) followed with a perfect bottom half and Brandon Kintzler got his 13th save, despite a two-out home run by Colby Rasmus.

Phillies 4 Reds 3: In Philadelphia, Tommy Joseph hit a solo homer in the fourth inning and a game-ending single in the ninth off Michael Lorenzen (3-1) as Philadelphia won for the third time in 13 games. Cesar Hernandez and Michael Saunders also homered for the Phillies.

Hector Neris (2-2) pitched a scoreless ninth. combining with Edubray Ramos, Pat Neshek and Joaquin Benoit for 3 2/3 shutout innings.

