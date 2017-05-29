She’s ‘very angry:’ Trump tweets details of closed meeting with UK PM

DUBAI: US President Donald Trump has raised eyebrows online after he tweeted details of an informal meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

On Sunday, Trump took to Twitter to tweet about a meeting with the British leader held on the sidelines of a G7 meeting in Sicily.

In the tweet, he said that May was “very angry” about US intelligence leaks of sensitive material related to last week’s terror attack in Manchester, in which 22 people were killed.

He tweeted: “British Prime Minister May was very angry that the info the UK gave to US about Manchester was leaked. Gave me full details!”



Last week, the UK reportedly stopped sharing intelligence information with US law enforcement agencies after key details on the suicide bombing were leaked to newspapers.At the time, a Foreign Office source told the domestic Press Agency that the government was “furious” with the leaks.