Fans gear up to watch Shah Rukh Khan pranked in Ramadan TV show

DUBAI: Fans are gearing up to watch the moment Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan gets pranked on Arabic TV show “Ramez Underground.”

The show, hosted by TV personality Ramez Galal, airs on MBC and sees various celebrities put through their paces in elaborate pranks.

YouTube commenters are keen to see the episode featuring Shah Rukh Khan, according to the comments underneath the promotional video.

“I swear to god, I’m going to watch the show for Shah Rukh Khan only,” one wrote.

“I’m going to die to watch the Shah Rukh Khan episode,” another said.

“I’d do anything for Shah Rukh Khan. He didn’t yell or get scared, even his sunglasses didn’t fall off. Manliness, manliness,” another said.

In the video montage, the Bollywood star can be seen dragging Ramez by his feet in a move that is not unusual on the show — the presenter is often physically assaulted by his victims after the big reveal.



The TV show is famous for its sometimes cruel pranks, which are usually played on Arab singers, actors and sportspeople.

The latest episode saw victims tricked into thinking they are on the way to an interview with popular host Neshan. Afterwards, they are taken into Abu Dhabi’s desert for a safari but quickly sink into quicksand, leading to panic.

The show is a mainstay in Ramadan and is broadcast every year with a different theme.

Last year, Ramez Galal took various celebrities — including US reality star Paris Hilton — on a turbulent helicopter ride, fooling them into thinking they were about to crash.

Twitter users took to the platform to share their excitement about the show.

“How can people hate on Ramez I mean the only thing I like to watch in Ramadan is his show,” one user said.

“So, this Ramadan all Arab fans are (going to) be waiting impatiently for that episode,” another user said of the eagerly-anticipated episode with Shah Ruhk Khan.