Saudi Chambers urged to join drive against labor, residence violators

RIYADH: The Ministry of Commerce and Investment has called on the Council of Saudi Chambers (CSC) to join security agencies to track down violators of labor and residence systems, the Saudi Press Agency said.

The ministry’s call reportedly comes within the context of the “A Nation Without Violations” campaign announced by the Ministry of Interior last March.

In a memo to the CSC, the Ministry of Commerce asked it to address members of the industrial and commerce chambers to finalize necessary procedures in ending all violations related to expat workers within the set timescale.

The Ministry of Interior had launched a 90-day amnesty campaign, beginning March 29, allowing labor and residence violators to leave the Kingdom without penalties.

Prince Mohammed bin Naif, the crown prince, deputy premier and interior minister, directed authorities to facilitate the procedures of illegal expatriates who seek to leave the country within the specified period and relieve them from all sanctions.

The Ministry of Commerce urged members of the commerce chambers not to employ violating expats and check their documents.

