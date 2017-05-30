Haftar: Doha aiding terror outfits in Libya

JEDDAH: The commander of the east Libyan forces has accused Qatar and other countries of supporting terrorist organizations linked to Al-Qaeda in Libya.

Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, leader of the Libyan National Army (LNA), said some other countries were also aiding terror outfits, but he did not name them.

Haftar said on Sunday that the LNA is monitoring foreign communities in Libya who, he said, entered the country because of lack of border control.

These communities are “supported by regional countries and terrorism-sponsoring countries,” he said, specifically naming Qatar.

He said these countries fund militias fighting on Libyan soil, according to local media sources close to Haftar, including Iwan Libya.

He said some of these figures received “sums of money from Qatar and other countries, and from terrorist elements represented by some terrorist militias in Libya, linked to Al-Qaeda.”

Haftar added that Libya welcomes the presence of foreign communities that contribute to the country’s development.

He stressed that relations with them are based on neighborly ties, but “if they engage in terrorism and fighting on Libyan soil, Libyan forces will limit their activities and hold them accountable.”

He reiterated that “the armed forces are monitoring them, and that they will be firmly dealt with by security agencies.”

He added that foreigners in Libya are not allowed to own weapons, even if they claim to be helping the Libyan people. “Any foreigner who carries weapons in Libya will be arrested and fought — collectively or individually.”

Haftar also announced that his forces have started preparations for the battle to defend Tripoli.

“Militias representing militant political Islam lost control of the capital Tripoli; they deviated from the national path and started destroying institutions and citizens’ property. They began using heavy weaponry in the capital with no regard to the safety and security of citizens,” he said.

He called on regional countries, Arab League and the international community to support the Libyan people and their armed forces to protect and save Libya and the Libyan people, “who are being threatened, killed and raped by criminal gangs.”

Haftar also instructed units of the armed forces in the western region “to prepare for the defense of Tripoli, fight terrorism, expel and destroy terrorist bases and help the national forces defend the capital.”

He also called on the leaders of the armed forces “to declare a state of emergency in all sectors, government institutions and units in order to prepare for the confrontation and protect the defenseless citizen.”