  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 49 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Suspects in Kim Jong Nam murder appear in Malaysia court

World

Suspects in Kim Jong Nam murder appear in Malaysia court

The Associated Press |
Vietnamese national Doan Thi Huong (L) is escorted by Malaysian police for a court appearance with Indonesian national Siti Aisyah (not pictured) at the Sepang Magistrate court on Tuesday, for their alleged role in the assassination of Kim Jong-Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un. (AFP)
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: The two women who are the only suspects arrested in the assassination of an outcast from North Korea’s ruling family have appeared in court in Malaysia.
Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam and Siti Aisyah from Indonesia arrived with armed escorts early Tuesday.
The women are accused of smearing VX nerve agent on Kim Jong Nam’s face at the Kuala Lumpur airport on Feb. 13. The half brother of North Korea’s current leader, Kim died soon afterward. Police have said four North Korean suspects fled the country that day.
The women have said they were duped into thinking they were playing a harmless prank for a hidden-camera show. Defense lawyers previously expressed fear the women will be scapegoats because other people believed to have knowledge of the case left the country.
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: The two women who are the only suspects arrested in the assassination of an outcast from North Korea’s ruling family have appeared in court in Malaysia.
Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam and Siti Aisyah from Indonesia arrived with armed escorts early Tuesday.
The women are accused of smearing VX nerve agent on Kim Jong Nam’s face at the Kuala Lumpur airport on Feb. 13. The half brother of North Korea’s current leader, Kim died soon afterward. Police have said four North Korean suspects fled the country that day.
The women have said they were duped into thinking they were playing a harmless prank for a hidden-camera show. Defense lawyers previously expressed fear the women will be scapegoats because other people believed to have knowledge of the case left the country.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Cyclone wreaks havoc in Bangladesh refugee camps for Myanmar’s Rohingyas

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh: A cyclone battered refugee camps in Bangladesh on Tuesday where hundreds...

Former Panama dictator Manuel Noriega dies at 83, president says

PANAMA CITY: Former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega has died at the age of 83 following brain...

Cyclone wreaks havoc in Bangladesh refugee camps for Myanmar’s Rohingyas
Former Panama dictator Manuel Noriega dies at 83, president says
Suspects in Kim Jong Nam murder appear in Malaysia court
Trudeau seeks papal apology over Canada school abuse
Macron vows reprisals if chemical weapons used in Syria
Nearly 300,000 evacuated as cyclone approaches Bangladesh
Latest News
Cyclone wreaks havoc in Bangladesh refugee camps for Myanmar’s Rohingyas
Nighttime, early morning bombings in Baghdad kill 24
Has Lebanon banned ‘Wonder Woman’ over its Israeli lead actress?
6 views
Saudi Cabinet welcomes Saudi-US path for enhancing security and prosperity
98 views
UK journalist faces Thai jail for carrying protective gear to Iraq
58 views
Saudi deputy crown prince to discuss Syria with Putin in Moscow visit
331 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR