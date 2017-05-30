Two Saudi police officers hurt by explosive device in Qatif

JEDDAH: Two Saudi security officials were injured Monday by an improvised explosive device (IED) in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The incident, in Qatif governorate, happened during a police patrol in the Al-Rif neighborhood in Al-Awamiya, a ministry of interior spokesperson said.
The injured officers were taken to hospital and authorities are investigating the terrorist crime, said the spokesperson.
Earlier this month, the interior ministry announced that a special forces soldier was killed and five other wounded in an RPG rocket attack fired by terrorists in Al-Masoura district in Qatif governorate.
According to the ministry, suspected terrorists used rockets, explosive devices and land mines to obstruct work at a development project in Al-Masoura neighborhood, attacking security personnel and project workers.
