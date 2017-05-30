  • Search form

Portugal and Venezuela advance to U20 World Cup quarters

THE ASSOCIATED PRES |
Portugal's Bruno Costa, center, celebrates his goal with teammates during their U-20 World Cup round of 16 football match between South Korea and Portugal in Cheonan on Tuesday. (AFP)
SEOUL: Portugal and Venezuela advanced to the Under-20 World Cup quarterfinals at the expense of Asia’s last two hopes on Tuesday.
Portugal knocked out host South Korea 3-1 in the round of 16, while Venezuela beat Japan 1-0 after extra time to make the quarterfinals for the first time.
The South Koreans targeted the quarterfinals after group wins over Guinea and Argentina, and enjoyed support from a capacity crowd in Cheonan. But the Portuguese killed the game midway through the second half when Bruno Xadas dribbled past two defenders on the edge of the area to shoot past Song Bum-keun for his second goal and his team’s third.
Venezuela, perfect in the group stage with three wins and no goals conceded, could not break the Japanese, and the match went to extra time. The winning goal came after 107 minutes, when Yangel Herrera rose in the penalty area to head Ronaldo Lucena’s corner past diving goalkeeper Ryosuke Kojima.
