Prince Turki Al-Faisal awarded honorary doctorate by top Kazakh university

Prince Turki Al-Faisal
JEDDAH: The Academic Council of L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University (ENU) in Kazakhstan has awarded Prince Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies (KFCRIS) an honorary doctorate.
The doctorate was given to the prince for his contributions to the exchange of scientific and cultural knowledge between the two countries.
The KFCRIS also recently signed an agreement with Yerlan Sydkov, dean of the ENU, to enhance academic and research collaboration in the fields of culture, heritage and scientific exchange.
In his speech, Prince Turki said the first non-Arab ambassador to the Kingdom was the Muslim Kazakh Karim Hakimov from the Soviet Union.
“Saudi Arabia will not forget that the Soviet Union was the first non-Arab country to recognize the Kingdom and to establish diplomatic relations in February 1926,” Prince Turki said.
“Arab-Kazakh relations are strong at political and economical levels. Those relations have always been a factor in strengthening Kazakhstan’s foreign policy.”
