JEDDAH: King Salman received King Abdullah II of Jordan at the Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Tuesday night, the Saudi Press Agency said.

The report said King Salman gave an iftar (Ramadan breakfast) party in honor of King Abdullah and his accompanying delegation.

The reception party and banquet were attended by top Saudi officials.

Muslims around the world started fasting during the day on May 27, the start of the Ramadan month this year.