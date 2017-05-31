  • Search form

  Russian warship, sub fire cruise missiles at Daesh in Syria: Moscow

Russian warship, sub fire cruise missiles at Daesh in Syria: Moscow

AFP |
The Russian Defense Ministry says in a statement on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, that the Admiral Essen frigate and the Krasnodar submarine launched the missiles at Daesh targets in the area of the ancient city of Palmyra. (AP)
MOSCOW: A Russian warship and submarine have fired cruise missiles at Daesh group targets around Palmyra in Syria from the Mediterranean, Moscow said Wednesday, the first such strikes announced in months.
The frigate Admiral Essen and submarine Krasnodar carried out four strikes against military hardware and fighters from the jihadist group who had left its de-facto capital Raqqa, the Russian military said in a statement.
“All the targets were hit,” the statement said, without specifying when the strikes happened.
Moscow said that the US, Turkish and Israeli military “were informed in a timely manner of the missile launches through existing communication channels.”
President Vladimir Putin was briefed on the successful strikes by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the Kremlin said.
Russia has been conducting a bombing campaign since 2015 in support of President Bashar Assad and has a naval contingent deployed to the eastern Mediterranean to bolster its firepower.
Moscow has, however, not announced any strikes from the sea in recent months as it focuses on pushing a fragile truce between the government and rebels.
Daesh is not included in the cease-fire.
