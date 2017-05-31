  • Search form

Football: Wenger signs new two-year contract with Arsenal

Arsenal’s German midfielder Mesut Ozil (L) hands over the FA Cup trophy to Arsenal’s French manager Arsene Wenger after their win over Chelsea in the English FA Cup final football match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on May 27, 2017.

LONDON: Arsene Wenger has ended speculation over his future by signing a two-year contract extension with Arsenal, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.
Wenger had sparked by fears he might end his 21-year reign by delaying his decision over whether he would accept Arsenal’s offer of a new deal until the end of the season.
But after winning the FA Cup for a record seventh time on Saturday, the 67-year-old Frenchman hinted he would stay and the decision has now been made official following meetings with the Gunners’ board earlier this week.
“I love this club and I am looking forward to the future with optimism and excitement. We are looking at what we do well and how we can be stronger everywhere,” Wenger told Arsenal’s website.

