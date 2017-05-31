  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 37 min 54 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Amnesty says France using terrorism powers to curb peaceful protests

World

Amnesty says France using terrorism powers to curb peaceful protests

Reuters |
French Minister of Territorial Cohesion Richard Ferrand, right, and French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian leave a Cabinet meeting in Paris on Wednesday. (AFP)
PARIS: Rights group Amnesty International accused France on Wednesday of using emergency powers to fight terrorism as a pretext for clamping down on peaceful protests, including over sensitive environmental and labor issues.
The report comes just days after President Emmanuel Macron said his government would ask Parliament to extend by several months the emergency powers introduced in 2015 to counter the threat of militant attacks.
Emergency rules giving French police wider search and arrest powers were introduced after extremist gunmen and suicide bombers killed 130 people in and around Paris in November 2015.
Amnesty said that between November 2015 and 5 May 2017, authorities had used their powers to issue 155 decrees prohibiting public gatherings.
It also said 639 measures preventing specific individuals participating in public assemblies had been imposed, including 574 that targeted labor law reforms protesters.
The new government has said that following last week’s Manchester attacks claimed by Daesh extremists, the emergency measures should run beyond mid-July to Nov. 1.
“Emergency laws intended to protect the French people from the threat of terrorism are instead being used to restrict their rights to protest peacefully,” said Amnesty International researcher Marco Perolini.
“Under the cover of the state of emergency, rights to protest have been stripped away with hundreds of activists, environmentalists, and labor rights campaigners unjustifiably banned from participating in protests.”
Macron, who reviewed national security with defense chiefs on Wednesday, said security measures for the summer period would be reinforced taking into consideration the state of emergency’s planned extension.
“Obviously there is no question of diverting what is a state of emergency to fight terrorism ... in any way whatsoever,” government spokesman Christophe Castaner said.
He added that anti-terrorism legislation presented in the summer would look at resolving any issues related to the state of emergency.
Amnesty said the current measures included powers to ban demonstrations on vague grounds and prevent individuals attending protests.
With Macron expected to push through new economic reforms in the coming months, there is potential for more widespread demonstrations across the country.
“In the run-up to the election, Emmanuel Macron promised to protect the right to protest in France. Now he is President, he must turn his words into action,” said Perolini.
“With the battle lines already being drawn between the new president and the unions on labor law reform, President Macron must stop the misuse of anti-terrorism powers to restrict peaceful protest and end France’s dangerous and dizzying spiral toward a permanent state of emergency.”
PARIS: Rights group Amnesty International accused France on Wednesday of using emergency powers to fight terrorism as a pretext for clamping down on peaceful protests, including over sensitive environmental and labor issues.
The report comes just days after President Emmanuel Macron said his government would ask Parliament to extend by several months the emergency powers introduced in 2015 to counter the threat of militant attacks.
Emergency rules giving French police wider search and arrest powers were introduced after extremist gunmen and suicide bombers killed 130 people in and around Paris in November 2015.
Amnesty said that between November 2015 and 5 May 2017, authorities had used their powers to issue 155 decrees prohibiting public gatherings.
It also said 639 measures preventing specific individuals participating in public assemblies had been imposed, including 574 that targeted labor law reforms protesters.
The new government has said that following last week’s Manchester attacks claimed by Daesh extremists, the emergency measures should run beyond mid-July to Nov. 1.
“Emergency laws intended to protect the French people from the threat of terrorism are instead being used to restrict their rights to protest peacefully,” said Amnesty International researcher Marco Perolini.
“Under the cover of the state of emergency, rights to protest have been stripped away with hundreds of activists, environmentalists, and labor rights campaigners unjustifiably banned from participating in protests.”
Macron, who reviewed national security with defense chiefs on Wednesday, said security measures for the summer period would be reinforced taking into consideration the state of emergency’s planned extension.
“Obviously there is no question of diverting what is a state of emergency to fight terrorism ... in any way whatsoever,” government spokesman Christophe Castaner said.
He added that anti-terrorism legislation presented in the summer would look at resolving any issues related to the state of emergency.
Amnesty said the current measures included powers to ban demonstrations on vague grounds and prevent individuals attending protests.
With Macron expected to push through new economic reforms in the coming months, there is potential for more widespread demonstrations across the country.
“In the run-up to the election, Emmanuel Macron promised to protect the right to protest in France. Now he is President, he must turn his words into action,” said Perolini.
“With the battle lines already being drawn between the new president and the unions on labor law reform, President Macron must stop the misuse of anti-terrorism powers to restrict peaceful protest and end France’s dangerous and dizzying spiral toward a permanent state of emergency.”

Comments

MORE FROM World

May could lose majority in June 8 poll; UK faces hung Parliament

LONDON: Prime Minister Theresa May could lose control of Parliament in Britain’s June 8 election...

Scotland Yard breaks with tradition to hire new detectives

LONDON: Fans of dark dramas about London crime-fighters will get their chance to become real-...

May could lose majority in June 8 poll; UK faces hung Parliament
Scotland Yard breaks with tradition to hire new detectives
Serbia’s conservative leader sworn in as president
Trump’s cellphone diplomacy raises security concerns
Donald Trump pulling US out of Paris climate deal
Putin opponent finds no room at the inn on Russian campaign trail
Latest News
US-led coalition strike kills founder of Daesh media outlet
11 views
SEC, Al-Safwa Cement sign deal for recycling of carbon ash
18 views
Joyalukkas opens new showroom in Lulu Village
29 views
Shairco launches new Lifan flagship in Saudi Arabia
25 views
Signature Collection for Babyshop in stores now
11 views
UN envoy slams Houthis for shelling civilian areas
71 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR