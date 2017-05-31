KSRelief distributes 596,340 iftar meals in Somalia

RIYADH: The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSRelief) has launched a project to distribute 596,340 iftar meals in Somalia, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported. The project aims to alleviate the suffering of the Somali people due to successive droughts, the SPA said.

KSRelief has begun the distribution of iftar meals in all parts of Somalia, starting with Puntland.

It plans to distribute 18,978 meals daily during the holy month of Ramadan in the most needy areas of Somalia, in cooperation with the development office of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the capital Mogadishu.

KSRelief has also embarked on the distribution of iftar meals in the town of Sittwe in Rakhine State, Myanmar.

It recently signed two projects with Turkey’s Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) to provide iftar meals in Syria and Myanmar to benefit more than 184,000 and 112,000 beneficiaries, respectively, during Ramadan.