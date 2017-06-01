  • Search form

Corporate News

Signature Collection for Babyshop in stores now

ARAB NEWS
Babyshop, a one-stop kids’ retailer part of Landmark Group, has launched its latest line of Signature Collection 2017 of festive clothing for Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr. This collection lends touches of glamor and suave style to the little ones for festive occasions of the season. Ideal for both dressing up and gifting during Ramadan, the Signature Collection offers an array of patterns and colors for the little fashionistas to pick from.
Featuring colorful embellishments and touches of gold for girls, the collection focuses on fun, modest and classy apparel, with lots of lively floral, mixes of butterfly print outfits and the formal jumpsuits.
The collection features pinks, crimson red accents and metallic sequins for the extra touch of glamor. These are exclusive dresses decorated with floral appliques and unique embellishments.
For the little gentlemen, the colors concentrate on soft blues, beiges and touches of lilac with deeper greys and maroons as contrasting hues for different occasions. Mixtures of linen and soft cotton are the main fabrics for the warm season of celebration that provides comfort with style.
The boys’ collection concentrates on chic trends for this season with lots of styled chinos, short collar polo’s, pleated trousers and two-piece dapper sets for a complete festive look. Each element and accessory of the collection combines seamlessly, with classy bow ties, well matched belts and sheen finished fabrics.
The collection is now available across all stores in Saudi Arabia including Centrepoint stores.
