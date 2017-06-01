Shairco launches new Lifan flagship in Saudi Arabia

Shairco Motors, a subsidiary of Shairco Group and the exclusive dealer for Lifan cars in Saudi Arabia, recently held an event to launch the new Lifan 820.

The event was attended by Mustafa Al-Shair, chairman of Shairco Motors, Kamal Halal, managing director, in addition to a delegation from Lifan Motors led by Derek Duan, director of Middle East and North Africa, several Lifan car enthusiasts and members of the press.

Al-Shair thanked the attendees and praised Lifan for offering highly sophisticated cars.

Halal said: “The launch of the remarkable model 820 underlines the great success of Lifan Motors, in general, and in Saudi Arabia, in particular. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Lifan Motors for their keen efforts in producing such a great car. I thank all our employees for their passion and constant pursuit to provide the highest service levels in order to achieve an outstanding level of customer satisfaction.”

He added: “The all-new Lifan 820 tops the upper mid-size car category, and is heavily loaded with advanced and highly advanced driving systems, and yet, it will be offered at a very reasonable price starting from SR57,900 ($15,400).”

Duan said: “With the progress of Chinese auto brands, Lifan Motors has been all along pursuing innovations on its own products. We have introduced the all new mid-sized Lifan 820 expressing strongly our devotion to the automotive industry. Our masterpiece, Lifan 820 has indeed made very impressive breakthroughs with respect to the design, style and performance.”

Lifan 820 has a high level of originality with respect to style. It boasts of well-coordinated proportions and smooth lines, and meets with the standard for the premium brand.

The vehicle’s interior is neutral and its design lines are concise.

Lifan 820 is fitted with the latest generation of 9.0 electronic vehicle safety system of German Bosch, and provided with the powerful functions of ABS, ESP, EBD, TCS, BAS and HBA, which make it surpass other comparable models.

