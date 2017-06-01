Joyalukkas opens new showroom in Lulu Village

Global jewelry retail chain Joyalukkas recently opened a new showroom at Dubai’s Lulu Village.

The group’s growth over the last two years is aimed at strengthening its position in current locations while tapping new markets and territories to expand its global presence.

The new showroom at Lulu Village was recently inaugurated by Jassim Ibrahim Alhasawi, director, Joyalukkas Jewellery, UAE, and Mustafa Alshareef, vice president, government & VVIP Dubai region, Etisalat, in a grand ceremony.

The event was attended by top Joyalukkas executives led by John Paul Alukkas, executive director, Joyalukkas Group, alongside Mary Antony, director, Joyalukkas Group, Antony Jos, director, Joyalukkas Exchange, and other dignitaries. The grand opening on May 25 was celebrated with much fanfare by the expat communities in the area.

The opening of the new branch is part of several openings planned in 2017 as part of the group’s expansion drive, following the launch of three stores in the US, one in Saudi Arabia and five in India.

Entering new markets, including Canada, Australia and Sri Lanka, as well as strengthening its presence in current locations are among the group’s priorities for the year.

“The response to the opening of Joyalukkas Lulu Village was simply overwhelming,” said Alukkas.

“We are very grateful for the warm reception we received, and look forward to offering our loyal supporters only the best, in the quality and variety of our products and our customer service every time they visit.”

The new showroom openings bring the group closer to its goal of ornamenting the world, growing its network to over 130 showrooms in 14 countries.

Joyalukkas Lulu Village features over a million collections and exquisite designs in gold, diamond, precious stones, platinum and pearl. The collection is a mix of traditional, ethno-contemporary and international designs.

Joyalukkas showrooms are currently spread across the USA, UK, the GCC, Singapore, Malaysia and India.

One of the world’s largest jewelry retail chains, Joyalukkas Jewellery is part of the multi-billion dollar Joyalukkas Group, which has varied business interests, including jewelry, money exchange, fashion and silks, luxury air charter, malls and realty.

