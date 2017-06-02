Ex-teacher, who killed 2 in Riyadh, still at large

RIYADH: The killer of two Kingdom School employees remains at large Thursday following Wednesday’s shooting.

The assailant, a former teacher of the school, shot and killed maintenance supervisor Abdul Aziz, a Saudi, and Vice Principal Abdullah Maaj, a Palestinian-American.

Police have not come out with an official report about the incident. It was learned the killer continues to elude arrest.

A Bangladesh worker who attempted to stop the fleeing killer was injured during a fray and is under medical treatment.

Kingdom School officials said the killer was a former teacher who had been fired four years ago due to anger issues and an unstable personality.

School sources ruled out terrorism. The suspect was an Iraqi national.

The school, a co-educational institution, is run by GEMS Global Network of schools owned and operated by the Kingdom Holding Co.

The school is closed for summer vacation.

