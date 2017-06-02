OIC’s Islamic Solidarity Fund carries out 2,695 projects

RIYADH: The Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has announced that 2,695 projects have been approved and executed since its establishment in 1974.

OIC Secretary-General Yousef Al-Othaimeen lauded the ongoing generous voluntary contributions of the Kingdom, the UAE and Turkey to the ISF, the OIC said on its website. He thanked member states that had previously donated, and appealed to others to support the ISF.

Palestine has been prioritized, receiving direct support in the areas of health, social, cultural and educational amenities. ISF support to the Palestinian people totals $27 million, the OIC said.

The fund has supported women and children to the tune of $2.4 million, covering orphans’ welfare, child protection and advancement of rural women. It has also contributed to micro-financing operations for poor widows in many countries.

The ISF has provided $75 million to universities, comprising the building of faculties and relevant facilities, and supporting student scholarships.

The fund has also assisted Islamic studies centers in world-class universities such as Harvard in the US and Oxford in the UK.

The ISF has provided $55 million in assistance to Muslim communities affected by natural disasters and crises in 59 states.

It has given $33 million to 506 schools, 213 mosques and 109 hospitals, and $3.2 million to the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation and Muslim Scouts.

The ISF has given $10 million in financing to academic symposia and Islamic forums, and $36 million for projects and programs in Islamic cultural, social and seasonal entertainment centers in the Muslim world.

It has given $7 million to Islamic dawa worldwide, and has contributed to establishing radio stations, producing Islamic films, editing and publishing Islamic manuscripts and supporting newspapers and journals.