Last updated: 14 sec ago

  Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra sparks outrage over Holocaust memorial selfies

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra sparks outrage over Holocaust memorial selfies

Arab News
Snapchat image of Priyanka Chopra posing infant of the Holocaust memorial
A Snapchat image of Priyanka Chopra and her brother Siddarth in front of the Holocaust memorial in Berlin
2 photos

Bollywood star and former Miss World, Priyanka Chopra has sparked a backlash on social media after she posted selfies of herself at Berlin’s Holocaust memorial that commemorates the six million Jews killed during Hitler’s era.

The Indian star was in Germany promoting her latest movie, Baywatch, when she posted the offending photos on Snapchat, including one where she was posing with her brother Siddarth. The posts were later removed.

Anyone who visits the site, which features 2,711 stone slabs to represent the mass graves of the Jews murdered, is asked to be respectful – not climbing the stones, making loud noises, or smoking.

So the 34-year-old’s selfie posts, which included one of her and her brother with the comment: [email protected] and I being tourists. There is such an eerie silence here,” were inevitably met with people questioning her actions.

On Twitter people reacted angrily at her posts, with one asking: “What is wrong with her?” Another suggested she might be performing an “attention seeking stunt”.

Meanwhile another wrote: “I used to think of you as a sensible person till I saw your posted selfies at holocaust memorial.”

The Snapchat posts come just days after she was criticized for wearing a dress that revealed her legs during a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Related Articles

Tags: Priyanka Chopra Bollywood berlin Baywatch Germany celebrity

