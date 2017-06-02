  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 49 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Pakistan bans its cricketers from the Afghan T20 league

Sports

Pakistan bans its cricketers from the Afghan T20 league

Associated Press |
(AFP)

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board has stopped its players from competing in Afghanistan’s domestic Twenty20 league.
Karman Akmal, Umar Akmal and Babar Azam were among those Pakistan players contracted by franchises to compete in Shpageeza Cricket League, starting in Kabul from July 18.
But the PCB said in a statement Friday that none of the Pakistan players or the coaches will be issued the required No Objection Certificate for the league in Afghanistan.
“No Pakistani player or official can feature in the league,” the PCB said.
Ties between the Afghanistan Cricket Board and the PCB have become tense in the aftermath of Wednesday’s bomb attack in Kabul, which killed at least 90 people.
The Afghan board canceled two Twenty20s matches against Pakistan that were scheduled to be played in July and August.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board has stopped its players from competing in Afghanistan’s domestic Twenty20 league.
Karman Akmal, Umar Akmal and Babar Azam were among those Pakistan players contracted by franchises to compete in Shpageeza Cricket League, starting in Kabul from July 18.
But the PCB said in a statement Friday that none of the Pakistan players or the coaches will be issued the required No Objection Certificate for the league in Afghanistan.
“No Pakistani player or official can feature in the league,” the PCB said.
Ties between the Afghanistan Cricket Board and the PCB have become tense in the aftermath of Wednesday’s bomb attack in Kabul, which killed at least 90 people.
The Afghan board canceled two Twenty20s matches against Pakistan that were scheduled to be played in July and August.

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Pakistan bans its cricketers from the Afghan T20 league

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board has stopped its players from competing in Afghanistan’s...

Team Pilipinas-Social Café beats Jeddah United for title in 2nd Open Intercultural Basketball Tournament

JEDDAH: Team Pilipinas-Social Café avenged one of its two losses in the tournament to Jeddah...

Pakistan bans its cricketers from the Afghan T20 league
Team Pilipinas-Social Café beats Jeddah United for title in 2nd Open Intercultural Basketball Tournament
Murray, Del Potro set up French Open blockbuster
Root leads England to victory in Champions Trophy opener
Italy downs France to reach U20 World Cup quarters with US
Cavs the champs but Warriors the favorites in the NBA Finals
Latest News
Lack of ‘safe’ jobs keeping educated women from work in India
18 views
Four killed as tension flares in Kabul anti-govt protest: official
11 views
Moscow says won’t veto UN resolution on N.Korea sanctions
3 views
Trump asks Supreme Court to reinstate Muslim travel ban
19 views
Pakistan bans its cricketers from the Afghan T20 league
24 views
UN says Trump climate move won’t derail accord
4 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR