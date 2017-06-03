  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 42 min 5 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Kingdom keen to serve Haj, Umrah pilgrims: Crown prince

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN |
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif chairs a meeting to follow up implementation of security plans for this year’s Umrah season. (SPA)
MAKKAH: The Kingdom is keen to provide all facilities necessary for people to perform Haj and Umrah in comfort, security and peace, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif said Thursday.
The crown prince, who is also deputy premier and interior minister, said this in a speech he delivered while chairing a meeting to follow up implementation of security plans for this year’s Umrah season.
Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has given assurances of an epidemic-free Umrah in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah during this Ramadan.
So far, no epidemic has been recorded among pilgrims, a ministry official said.
On the Health Ministry’s advice, the Foreign Ministry has directed all its overseas missions to issue Umrah visas subject to quarantine conditions.
An integrated plan by the Health Ministry is being implemented in Makkah to ensure pilgrims get the best health services via a network of primary health care centers and facilities manned by well-trained officials.
In addition to the centers, there are seven hospitals and King Abdullah Medical City to serve pilgrims, the official said.
Some of the hospitals operating round-the-clock include King Abdulaziz Hospital, Ajyad Emergency Hospital, Hira General Hospital and Al-Noor Specialist Children and Maternity Hospital.
Vaccination against meningitis is mandatory for all local and foreign pilgrims, and additional vaccination is required for pilgrims from countries where various diseases, such as yellow fever, are endemic, the official said.
Polio vaccinations are compulsory for pilgrims from many African countries, as well as Pakistan, India, Nepal and Afghanistan.
A dose of oral polio medication is compulsory for pilgrims from Uganda, Kenya, Benin, Angola, Togo, Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali, Central African Republic, Chad, Ivory Coast, Ghana, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Ethiopia.
The official advised pilgrims to take precautions against influenza. The flu vaccine is not mandatory, but is recommended given the present climate and the susceptibility of pilgrims.
He advised that high-risk patients with chronic ailments such as diabetes, hypertension and renal problems take the flu vaccine to help them perform their Haj and Umrah rituals without problems.
Vaccinations against meningitis are valid for three years, he said, adding that pilgrims coming from areas where the illness is widespread can cause an outbreak, particularly amid overcrowding. The vaccine is given to adults and children over 2 years old. It is not given to pregnant women.
MAKKAH: The Kingdom is keen to provide all facilities necessary for people to perform Haj and Umrah in comfort, security and peace, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif said Thursday.
The crown prince, who is also deputy premier and interior minister, said this in a speech he delivered while chairing a meeting to follow up implementation of security plans for this year’s Umrah season.
Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has given assurances of an epidemic-free Umrah in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah during this Ramadan.
So far, no epidemic has been recorded among pilgrims, a ministry official said.
On the Health Ministry’s advice, the Foreign Ministry has directed all its overseas missions to issue Umrah visas subject to quarantine conditions.
An integrated plan by the Health Ministry is being implemented in Makkah to ensure pilgrims get the best health services via a network of primary health care centers and facilities manned by well-trained officials.
In addition to the centers, there are seven hospitals and King Abdullah Medical City to serve pilgrims, the official said.
Some of the hospitals operating round-the-clock include King Abdulaziz Hospital, Ajyad Emergency Hospital, Hira General Hospital and Al-Noor Specialist Children and Maternity Hospital.
Vaccination against meningitis is mandatory for all local and foreign pilgrims, and additional vaccination is required for pilgrims from countries where various diseases, such as yellow fever, are endemic, the official said.
Polio vaccinations are compulsory for pilgrims from many African countries, as well as Pakistan, India, Nepal and Afghanistan.
A dose of oral polio medication is compulsory for pilgrims from Uganda, Kenya, Benin, Angola, Togo, Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali, Central African Republic, Chad, Ivory Coast, Ghana, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Ethiopia.
The official advised pilgrims to take precautions against influenza. The flu vaccine is not mandatory, but is recommended given the present climate and the susceptibility of pilgrims.
He advised that high-risk patients with chronic ailments such as diabetes, hypertension and renal problems take the flu vaccine to help them perform their Haj and Umrah rituals without problems.
Vaccinations against meningitis are valid for three years, he said, adding that pilgrims coming from areas where the illness is widespread can cause an outbreak, particularly amid overcrowding. The vaccine is given to adults and children over 2 years old. It is not given to pregnant women.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Vimto: All the way from Manchester to Ramadan tables

JEDDAH: As Muslims worldwide observe the holy month of Ramadan, Vimto is a widely recognized...

SR20m education academy to be set up in Madinah

RIYADH: Under the patronage of Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman, the MADAC Education Academy...

Vimto: All the way from Manchester to Ramadan tables
SR20m education academy to be set up in Madinah
Stolen vehicle carrying terrorists, weapons was disabled by security forces
King Abdulaziz Airport serves 7.3m Umrah pilgrims so far
255 beggars arrested in Riyadh in first week of Ramadan
Ramadan tables at Prophet’s Mosque embody brotherhood, cooperation
Latest News
Mattis: North Korea a ‘clear and present danger’ to world
63 views
Deadly Manila resort blaze no doubt a 'Daesh attack’, expert tells Arab News
946 views
Vimto: All the way from Manchester to Ramadan tables
324 views
Libyan group seeks transfer of Manchester bomber case to ICC
148 views
SR20m education academy to be set up in Madinah
219 views
Stolen vehicle carrying terrorists, weapons was disabled by security forces
1001 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR