Stolen vehicle carrying terrorists, weapons was disabled by security forces

JEDDAH: Security authorities in Qatif province disabled a stolen vehicle carrying terrorists, which was loaded with ammunition and weapons, said Interior Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Mansour Al-Turki.

Security authorities have been monitoring the activities of terrorist and criminal gangs that target public security, innocent lives and properties in Qatif, he added.

At 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, security forces spotted a Toyota Escobar on King Abdulaziz Street, he said, adding that it had been reported stolen on Jan. 7, and had been used in a number of criminal and terrorist crimes.

Security services handled the situation in accordance with required procedures and disabled it, Al-Turki said.

“This resulted in setting it on fire, and it exploded; two persons inside were burned.”

Investigations are ongoing to determine their identities; no citizens, residents or security men were harmed during the operation, he said. The firearms and ammunition in the vehicle caused it to explode, he added.

Sources said the vehicle was on its way to Al-Awamiyah, and one of the passengers was wanted terrorist Fadel Al-Hammadah.

JEDDAH: Security authorities in Qatif province disabled a stolen vehicle carrying terrorists, which was loaded with ammunition and weapons, said Interior Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Mansour Al-Turki.

Security authorities have been monitoring the activities of terrorist and criminal gangs that target public security, innocent lives and properties in Qatif, he added.

At 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, security forces spotted a Toyota Escobar on King Abdulaziz Street, he said, adding that it had been reported stolen on Jan. 7, and had been used in a number of criminal and terrorist crimes.

Security services handled the situation in accordance with required procedures and disabled it, Al-Turki said.

“This resulted in setting it on fire, and it exploded; two persons inside were burned.”

Investigations are ongoing to determine their identities; no citizens, residents or security men were harmed during the operation, he said. The firearms and ammunition in the vehicle caused it to explode, he added.

Sources said the vehicle was on its way to Al-Awamiyah, and one of the passengers was wanted terrorist Fadel Al-Hammadah.