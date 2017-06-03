SR20m education academy to be set up in Madinah

RIYADH: Under the patronage of Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman, the MADAC Education Academy is to be set up in the holy city at a cost of SR20 million ($5.3 million).

Prince Faisal recently patronized the signing ceremony for the agreement to establish the academy with the support of Saudi company SABIC.

The ceremony was attended by Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Thenyan Al-Saud, president of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, and chairman of SABIC.

Commending the efforts of Prince Faisal to develop his community, Prince Saud said SABIC is keen on innovative, socially responsible initiatives and cooperating with community partners to provide the best services to society.

“SABIC’s contribution to establishing this academy is in line with its strategy, which supports science and technology education,” Prince Saud said.

Under the agreement, SABIC will support the establishment of the academy, which aims to build a world-class educational complex with a balanced environment for education and cultural values.

SABIC will contribute to the construction of the academy’s museum and exploration center, covering 2,000 square meters.

The center will specialize in providing an investigative education for children and young people, encouraging them to understand historical, cultural and scientific aspects of civilization, and to develop intellectual skills in science and culture.

The agreement was signed by SABIC Vice Chairman and CEO Yousef Al-Benyan, and MADAC Executive Director Abdullah Hafez.

Hafez commended SABIC’s social initiatives and support for the academy, saying SABIC is helping quality education in the Kingdom.

SABIC supports efforts to develop education, health, environmental protection and sustainable agriculture.

