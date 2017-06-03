UK’s Farage says no FBI contact after report of link to Trump probe

  • Search form

MEP and former UKIP leader, Nigel Farage. (AFP)
LONDON: Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage said he had not been contacted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation and dismissed a report that he was a “person of interest” in an FBI probe into possible collusion between Russia and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.
“No, of course they haven’t,” Farage, the former leader of Britain’s UK Independence Party, told BBC radio on Saturday when he was asked if the FBI had been in touch with him. “I mean this is just hysteria.”
The Guardian, a British newspaper, said on Thursday that Farage had not been accused of wrongdoing and was not a suspect or a target of the US investigation. But it said he was “right in the middle” of the relationships being looked at.
US officials have previously said they were unaware of any serious FBI interest in Farage.
