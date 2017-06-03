  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • UNESCO has ‘serious concern’ over Great Barrier Reef coral

World

UNESCO has ‘serious concern’ over Great Barrier Reef coral

Associated Press |
Agincourt Reef, located about 30 miles off the coast near the northern reaches of the 1,200-mile long Great Barrier Reef. (AP)
CANBERRA, Australia: A United Nations agency says it has “serious concern” about coral bleaching on Australia’s Great Barrier and urges the government to work faster to improve water quality in the region.
UNESCO said in a draft report to the World Heritage Committee released on Saturday on the state of conservation of World Heritage-listed properties that “climate change remains the most significant overall threat to the future” of the coral expanse.
UNESCO was also critical of Australia, saying “progress toward achieving water quality targets has been slow.”
A study of coral bleaching on the reef, published in the journal Nature in March, found 91 percent of the reef had been bleached at least once during three bleaching events of the past two decades, the most serious event occurring last year.
CANBERRA, Australia: A United Nations agency says it has “serious concern” about coral bleaching on Australia’s Great Barrier and urges the government to work faster to improve water quality in the region.
UNESCO said in a draft report to the World Heritage Committee released on Saturday on the state of conservation of World Heritage-listed properties that “climate change remains the most significant overall threat to the future” of the coral expanse.
UNESCO was also critical of Australia, saying “progress toward achieving water quality targets has been slow.”
A study of coral bleaching on the reef, published in the journal Nature in March, found 91 percent of the reef had been bleached at least once during three bleaching events of the past two decades, the most serious event occurring last year.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Ongoing

At least 10 killed and wounded in Kabul funeral blast: official

KABUL: At least 10 people were killed and wounded in explosions that rocked the funeral of an...

German rock festival to resume after terror scare: organizers

BERLIN: Germany’s biggest rock festival will resume after being disrupted by fears of a possible...

At least 10 killed and wounded in Kabul funeral blast: official
German rock festival to resume after terror scare: organizers
Sri Lanka targets unauthorized builders after monsoon deaths
Kabul protest that left several dead enters second day
UNESCO has ‘serious concern’ over Great Barrier Reef coral
UK’s Farage says no FBI contact after report of link to Trump probe
Latest News
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman named Islamic Personality of the Year
339 views
Ongoing
At least 10 killed and wounded in Kabul funeral blast: official
87 views
British vlogger accused of causing girlfriend’s death in Thailand, makes YouTube plea for legal funds
153 views
Bahrain minister hacked hot on heels of Qatar cyberattack claim
958 views
German rock festival to resume after terror scare: organizers
117 views
Sri Lanka targets unauthorized builders after monsoon deaths
152 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR