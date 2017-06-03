German rock festival to resume after terror scare: organizers

  • Search form

Visitors leave the music festival Rock am Ring outside the western town of Nuerburg, Germany, Friday, June 2, 2017. German authorities have shut down a popular music festival after uncovering a possible terrorist threat. (Thomas Frey/Dpa via AP)

BERLIN: Germany’s biggest rock festival will resume after being disrupted by fears of a possible “terrorist threat” which have proved to be unfounded, the organizers said Saturday.
Police said searches at the three-day “Rock am Ring,” held near the southwestern city of Koblenz were over. Some 90,000 people are expected to attend the event which ends on Sunday.
 

BERLIN: Germany's biggest rock festival will resume after being disrupted by fears of a possible "terrorist threat" which have proved to be unfounded, the organizers said Saturday.
Police said searches at the three-day "Rock am Ring," held near the southwestern city of Koblenz were over. Some 90,000 people are expected to attend the event which ends on Sunday.
 

