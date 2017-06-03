German rock festival to resume after terror scare: organizers

BERLIN: Germany’s biggest rock festival will resume after being disrupted by fears of a possible “terrorist threat” which have proved to be unfounded, the organizers said Saturday.
Police said searches at the three-day “Rock am Ring,” held near the southwestern city of Koblenz were over. Some 90,000 people are expected to attend the event which ends on Sunday.
