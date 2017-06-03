  • Search form

  British vlogger accused of causing girlfriend's death in Thailand, makes YouTube plea for legal funds

British vlogger accused of causing girlfriend's death in Thailand, makes YouTube plea for legal funds

Danny Glass makes an emotional plea on YouTube video for funds to pay for a team of lawyers after he was charged with causing the death of his pregnant girlfriend (YouTube screen grab)

A British vlogger, who faces charges of causing the death of his pregnant girlfriend by dangerous driving in Thailand, has turned to YouTube in a desperate plea for people to cover his legal costs.

Danny Glass, 29, who moved to Thailand with his partner, Sophie Emma Rose, 41, has used the social media video site to beg for £7,000 ($9,000) to pay for a team of top class lawyers.

His plea comes after Rose fell from a scooter the two were riding on May 8, on the island of Phuket. She fell into the path of a truck and died from head injuries.

Well known vlogger, Glass, suffered only minor injuries, but was charged, along with the truck driver, Nattawoot Kimchue, 30, for causing the death of Rose.

In an emotional video, Glass said: “The police are trying to give me a charge of reckless driving which I do not agree with at all… I was driving the speed limit, I was driving in a straight line, I wasn’t doing anything illegal on the bike, so it’s a wrong accusation that I have refused.”

He goes on to say he now needs to hire “the best lawyer possible”, and he added: “because they are going to take me to court in the near future.”

In the emotional plea, Glass explains that the crash was a “freak accident”, he says that he does not believe anyone is to blame.

“I really want to just move on with my life and go through this grieving process, I don’t need to deal with this stress and complication on top of it,’ Glass adds.
He has also posted another video in which he spoke about the grief he was suffering. The video includes a link to a fundraising site.


