Journalist escapes kidnapping attempt in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Police say a journalist working for Pakistan’s independent Geo news channel has escaped a kidnapping attempt in Islamabad while driving home from his office.

Police said Saturday the incident took place late Friday when at least four men intercepted Azaz Syed’s car and attempted to kidnap him. Syed said he did not panic and locked his car doors and sped away to a nearby police station.

Hamid Mir, a well-known Pakistani journalist who hosts a popular talk show on Geo TV, was seriously wounded in an attack last year.

The latest incident comes days after the anniversary of the death of Saleem Shahzad, who was mysteriously killed in 2011.

