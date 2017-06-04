  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Pilgrims flock to historic Uhud battle site

YUSUF MOHAMMED |
Pilgrims and tourists visit Mt. Uhud in Madinah during Ramadan. (AN photo by Yusuf Mohammed)
MADINAH: Many pilgrims and visitors to Saudi Arabia are visiting the site of the Battle of Uhud, one of the most famous and fiercest battles in Islamic history.
Uhud, in Madinah, was the scene of a battle in 625, in which Muslim forces under Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) battled against the Quraysh tribe from Makkah.
Visitors stand on Mt. Uhud, taking pictures and making videos with their smartphones.
Even the elderly can be seen climbing up to the peak of this mount despite its steepness, the hot weather and fasting during Ramadan.
“If we study the incursions made by our Prophet (pbuh), we find many lessons and meanings … especially when we go into their details and study them from all religious, military and social angles,” said Egyptian pilgrim Nizar Ahmad.
“The Uhud incursion is one of the most important in the history of Islam and it gives this place its importance for Muslims from all around the world,” said Jordanian pilgrim Anas Al-Qabi.
