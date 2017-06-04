  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Saudi medical team treats nearly 15,000 at Zaatari refugee camp

Arab News
A girl is treated by a doctor at a medical center run by the Specialized Saudi Clinics at Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan. (SPA)
JEDDAH: Specialized Saudi Clinics treated 14,884 patients in May at Jordan’s Zaatari refugee camp.
The clinics provided patients with health services under the supervision of a specialized medical staff and included all age groups.
Dr. Hamid Al-Mufalani, medical director of the Specialized Saudi Clinics, said the clinics witnessed a large number of patients.
The regional director of the Saudi National Campaign, Dr. Bader bin Abdulrahman Al-Samhan, said the clinics are working according to the results of field studies of the medical and psychological needs of the Syrian refugees.
He said one of the priorities of the campaign is to combat diseases and raise the levels of public health.
