Saudi Arabia

Bid to smuggle over 2.2m drug pills thwarted

Arab News |
Saudi Customs officers display confiscated drugs found in a truck. (SPA)
JEDDAH: Customs officers at the port of Diba have thwarted an attempt to smuggle 2.2 million Captagon pills hidden in a truck.
Ali Al-Atawi, director general of the Customs of Diba port, said the narcotics were hidden in a truck carried on a ferry that docked at the port.
He added that when the truck was subjected to customs inspection, officers discovered the Captagon pills hidden under the truck’s floor.
Bid to smuggle over 2.2m drug pills thwarted
