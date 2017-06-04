Bid to smuggle over 2.2m drug pills thwarted

JEDDAH: Customs officers at the port of Diba have thwarted an attempt to smuggle 2.2 million Captagon pills hidden in a truck.

Ali Al-Atawi, director general of the Customs of Diba port, said the narcotics were hidden in a truck carried on a ferry that docked at the port.

He added that when the truck was subjected to customs inspection, officers discovered the Captagon pills hidden under the truck’s floor.

