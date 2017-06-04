  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia, UAE hold talks to boost bilateral ties

RODOLFO C. ESTIMO JR. & SHARIF M. TAHA |
King Salman holds talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in Jeddah on Friday. (SPA)

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Abu Dhabi crown prince and deputy commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Friday discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties between their respective nations.
The Abu Dhabi crown prince also conveyed the regards of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to King Salman, along with his wishes for further progress and development for the leadership and Saudi people.
The two leaders, who met in Jeddah, tackled a wide range of regional and international issues of mutual interest, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
The talks stressed the importance of energizing the Arab joint action in order to face up to challenges, including aggressive interference by others in the region, the risks posed by violence and need for international peace and stability.
“The UAE and Saudi Arabia stand together in one trench in confronting challenges and risks facing countries in the region,” Sheikh Mohammed said, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).
“They are doing so based on longstanding principles that elevate the values of solidarity and cooperation. They also believe that the GCC will be... stronger and more influential when its member states and their peoples stand united.”
He added that regional and international risks and challenges require the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to be united under one banner so as to safeguard national security and ensure development.

