Man shoots dead 9 in drunken Russian village quarrel

MOSCOW: A man has been detained after shooting dead nine people in a drunken dispute at a weekend cottage in a village outside Moscow, Russian investigators said Sunday.
The alleged assailant gunned down five men and four women after a drinking session on Saturday night turned violent in the village of Redkino, some 110 kilometers (70 miles) northwest of Moscow, the Investigative Committee said.
“During the get-together there was a domestic dispute between the guests, after which the suspect left and then returned with a hunting rifle,” investigators said in a statement, adding that the man had been “drinking spirits.”
“He fired several shots, as a result of which at least nine people died,” investigators said, raising the death toll by one from figures given earlier Sunday morning.

