Pope Francis prays for London attack victims

AP |
Pope Francis waves to the crowd in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, June 4, 2017. Pope Francis offered prayers for the victims of the London attacks during a traditional Sunday blessing following Mass marking the Pentacost holiday. (AP)

Pope Francis has offered prayers for the victims of the London attacks during a traditional Sunday blessing following Mass that marked the Pentecost holiday.
Francis invoked prayers that the Holy Spirit “grants peace to the whole world and heal the wounds of war and of terrorism, which also last night, in London, struck innocent victims.”
The pope asked for prayers for the victims and their family members caught up in the attack in London Bridge Saturday, which left seven dead and almost 50 wounded.
Pentecost concludes the Easter season.

Tags: London Bridge attack Pope Francis

