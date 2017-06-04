Outrage and solidarity over ‘cowardly’ London attacks

PARIS: British and world leaders on Sunday condemned the attacks in Central London, reacting with both outrage and solidarity.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the attack was “a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city enjoying their Saturday night,” adding: “There is no justification whatsoever for such barbaric acts.”

Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed that the “terrible incident in London” was being treated as “a potential act of terrorism” and said she would hold emergency ministerial talks later in the day.

Manchester’s newly-elected mayor Andy Burnham said it was “sickening to hear of the attack” and said he was “sending a message of solidarity from Greater Manchester.” He added: “Terrorism will not break us.”

Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn: “Brutal and shocking incidents reported in London. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Thank you to the emergency services.”

Scottish Nationalist Party leader Nicola Sturgeon: “Dreadful news from London. My thoughts are with all those affected.”

Chancellor Angela Merkel: “Today we are united across borders in horror and mourning, but also in determination,” she said in a statement. “For Germany, I reiterate that in the fight against all forms of terrorism, we are resolutely at Britain’s side.”

President Donald Trump: “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the UK, we will be there — WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!“

State department called the assaults “cowardly attacks targeting innocent civilians” and added: “The United States stands ready to provide any assistance authorities in the United Kingdom may request.”

Pop star Ariana Grande whose concert in Manchester last month was the scene of a deadly suicide bombing, tweeted simply: “Praying for London.”

President Vladimir Putin “expresses his profound condolences for the British people and condemns the terrorist attack carried out hours ago in London,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agencies.

European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker: “Following latest London incidents with horror. Thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Please stay safe.”

President Emmanuel Macron: “In the face of this new tragedy, France is more than ever at Britain’s side. My thoughts go out to the victims and their loved ones.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: “Awful news from London tonight. We’re monitoring the situation.”

Prime Minister Mark Rutte: “London is in mourning, once again, after a cowardly attack. And we are in mourning with her. Our thoughts and our heart are with the victims and their families.”

Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni: “In memory of the victims and the injured, we stand together in a shared commitment to combatting terrorism.”

“You are not alone,” Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull: “Prayers and resolute solidarity are today as always with the people of Britain in the face of the shocking terrorist attacks in London.”

Prime Minister Bill English: “New Zealand’s thoughts are with the victims of today’s attack, along with their families and friends. Our hearts go out to you. Too many lives are being taken by terrorists set on inflicting pain and suffering on innocent people.”