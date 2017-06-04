  • Search form

Business & Economy

Symposium on Islamic economics concludes

Mohammed Al-Sulami |
JEDDAH: Albaraka 38th Symposium For the Islamic Economics concluded here in Jeddah on Saturday.
Different sessions of the symposium dealt with issues of Islamic economics concepts. Experts discussed the challenges of its legal framework and explored the impact of civil laws on the growth of Islamic banking services in different countries.
Speaking on the sidelines of the symposium, Adnan Yusuf, chief executive of Al Baraka Banking Group, said the Islamic banking system has become immensely popular around the world.
He said that Islamic banking system has attracted attention of international financial organizations such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which recently declared it a priority for its operations in countries with Islamic banking.
