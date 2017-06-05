  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 min 50 sec ago

You are here

Sports

De Gendt takes Dauphine opening stage

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |
Belgium’s Thomas De Gendt celebrates his overall leader yellow jersey on the podium at the end of the 170,5 km first stage of the 69th edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race on Sunday in and around Saint-Etienne. (AFP)
SAINT-ETIENNE, France: Belgium’s Thomas De Gendt burst away to win the opening stage of the Criterium du Dauphine, a 170.5km ride around the French city of Saint-Etienne on Sunday.
Chris Froome leads the cast of riders competing in the race that is an important warm-up event for the Tour de France. He is preparing to defend his title on the Grand Boucle next month.
Lotto rider De Gendt, however, stole the show as he finished 44 seconds clear of France’s Axel Domont after dropping him on the final climb of a hilly circuit, with the peloton almost a minute adrift.
Froome came home in the peloton, 59 seconds behind the winner.
De Gendt and Domont had themselves broken away from a group of seven riders with 23 kilometers left.
“For the first 120 kilometers I wasn’t thinking about winning the stage, only about the points in the best climber standings,” said De Gendt.
“I haven’t raced since the Tour de Romandie and I’ve been in training for the last month. It is a bit of a surprise victory for me.”
De Gendt, 30, has notably won one stage on the Tour de France in 2016 and another on the Giro d’Italia in 2012, when he finished third overall.
He said he hopes to still be in the overall leader’s yellow jersey after Wednesday’s time-trial but he admitted he is unlikely to last much longer in contention.
Froome, meanwhile, will be aiming to get himself into contention in the coming days.
“It was a good stage and good for us to get that one out of the way without any major issues,” said the 32-year-old Team Sky rider.
“Thomas De Gendt did well today and he’ll definitely hold onto the jersey for a few days. He’s obviously going well, but once we hit the big climbs I expect he’ll give up the jersey at one point.”
Monday’s second stage in the eight-stage race will be a 171km ride from Saint-Chamond to Arlanc.
SAINT-ETIENNE, France: Belgium’s Thomas De Gendt burst away to win the opening stage of the Criterium du Dauphine, a 170.5km ride around the French city of Saint-Etienne on Sunday.
Chris Froome leads the cast of riders competing in the race that is an important warm-up event for the Tour de France. He is preparing to defend his title on the Grand Boucle next month.
Lotto rider De Gendt, however, stole the show as he finished 44 seconds clear of France’s Axel Domont after dropping him on the final climb of a hilly circuit, with the peloton almost a minute adrift.
Froome came home in the peloton, 59 seconds behind the winner.
De Gendt and Domont had themselves broken away from a group of seven riders with 23 kilometers left.
“For the first 120 kilometers I wasn’t thinking about winning the stage, only about the points in the best climber standings,” said De Gendt.
“I haven’t raced since the Tour de Romandie and I’ve been in training for the last month. It is a bit of a surprise victory for me.”
De Gendt, 30, has notably won one stage on the Tour de France in 2016 and another on the Giro d’Italia in 2012, when he finished third overall.
He said he hopes to still be in the overall leader’s yellow jersey after Wednesday’s time-trial but he admitted he is unlikely to last much longer in contention.
Froome, meanwhile, will be aiming to get himself into contention in the coming days.
“It was a good stage and good for us to get that one out of the way without any major issues,” said the 32-year-old Team Sky rider.
“Thomas De Gendt did well today and he’ll definitely hold onto the jersey for a few days. He’s obviously going well, but once we hit the big climbs I expect he’ll give up the jersey at one point.”
Monday’s second stage in the eight-stage race will be a 171km ride from Saint-Chamond to Arlanc.

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Warriors rout Cavs to post 2-0 series lead

OAKLAND, United States: Kevin Durant scored 33 points and grabbed 13 rebounds while Stephen Curry...

Venus out; French Open to have 1st-time Slam champ

PARIS: There will be a first-time Grand Slam champion at the French Open. And there is a week left...

Warriors rout Cavs to post 2-0 series lead
Venus out; French Open to have 1st-time Slam champ
India thrashes Pakistan by 124 runs in Champions Trophy
De Gendt takes Dauphine opening stage
Dovizioso edges Vinales in Mugello epic
Jutanugarn takes No. 1 spot; Creamer, Kim show way in New Jersey
Latest News
Bahrain, KSA, Egypt and UAE cut diplomatic ties with Qatar
3203 views
Warriors rout Cavs to post 2-0 series lead
47 views
8 million pilgrims transported to Grand Mosque in first 8 days of Ramadan
1311 views
King Salman, crown prince, deputy crown prince offer condolences to UK prime minister
464 views
“Enough is enough”, says British PM May as she calls for tougher anti-terror measures
437 views
King Salman receives GCC chief, heads of diplomatic groups
207 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR